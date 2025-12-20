Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 2: James Cameron's film witnesses growth, earns Rs…

James Cameron's highly anticipated Avatar 3 had a tremendous buzz in India even before its release. Avatar: Fire and Ash earned approximately Rs 18.07 crore on its first day in India (Friday).

James Cameron's highly anticipated Avatar 3 had a tremendous buzz in India even before its release. Advance booking figures clearly indicated immense excitement among audiences. According to reports, over 165,000 tickets were sold in a single day at India's largest multiplex chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, even before the film's release.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 2

According to the box office tracking website Sacnilk, Avatar: Fire and Ash earned approximately Rs 18.07 crore on its first day in India (Friday). By noon on the second day (Saturday), the film had already earned around Rs 6.64 crore, making the total reach to Rs 25.64 crore.On Saturday, December 20, 2025, the film's English occupancy was recorded at approximately 24.21 percent. These figures are considered good, but they are slightly lower when compared to the previous film, Avatar: The Way of Water. Avatar 2, which was released in 2022, managed to gain around Rs 48.75 crore in India on the very first day of its release. Thus, the next movie Avatar 3 would have to struggle a lot to exceed the success of the predecessor.

Avatar 3 VS Avatar 2 and Avatar

On the other hand, Avatar 2 got more than Rs 50 crore on its first day in India and its total earnings reached around Rs 500 crore in 2022. The first Avatar had a global opening of $232 million in 2009, while the sequel came with $441 million in 2022.

Will Avatar 2 be able to join the $2 billion club?

Now, the biggest question is whether Avatar 3 will once again join the $2 billion club. Trade analysts believe the film could have a global opening of $340 to $365 million, making it one of the highest-grossing films of the year. Avatar 2 grossed $2.3 billion worldwide, while the first Avatar film set a record with $2.92 billion. However, Avatar 3 is facing tough competition in India, especially from Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar, which has been performing exceptionally well at the box office for the past two weeks.

