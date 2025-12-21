Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 2: James Cameron's Hollywood thriller earns BIG, inches towards…

The collections of Avatar: Fire and Ash has crossed the first-day collection of Rs 19 crores in India. According to reports, the film has already grossed more than Rs 41 crores in just two days after its release.

James Cameron's highly anticipated Hollywood film Avatar: Fire and Ash has achieved another major milestone at the box office despite receiving mixed reactions from audiences and critics. The Earnings of the movie have been more than the Rs 19 crore collection on the first day in India. As per reports, within the first two days of its release, the movie has already won over Rs 41 crores. This number is considered favorable but still, the movie could not come up to the level of another Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar - an action thriller, which registered Rs 32 crores on its second day itself. Avatar: Fire and Ash, the sequel to Avatar: The Way of Water (2022), is also the third in the Avatar franchise.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 2

According to early reports from box office tracker Sacnilk, Avatar: Fire and Ash earned approximately Rs 22.5 crore at the Indian box office on its second day. Adding this to the first day's Rs 19 crore, the film's total collection now stands at around Rs 41.5 crore.The average occupancy for the English version was around 41.77 percent, which is considered decent for a Hollywood film.However, the film is facing tough competition from domestic action thrillers like Dhurandhar.

Avatar: Fire and Ash occupancy record

Looking at the occupancy figures, Avatar: Fire and Ash received the most viewers during the evening shows. According to the report, evening shows recorded an occupancy of approximately 53.07 percent. This was followed by afternoon shows with 48.04 percent and morning shows with approximately 24.21 percent.

Avatar: Fire and Ash vs Avatar 2 and Avatar

If Avatar: Fire and Ash is compared to previous films, it still lags considerably behind.Avatar: The Way of Water earned over Rs 50 crore on its opening day in India, and its total collection in 2022 reached nearly Rs 500 crore. The first Avatar film, released in 2009, had a global opening weekend of $232 million, which was a record at the time. The second film surpassed this record, achieving a spectacular opening of $441 million at the global box office in 2022.

