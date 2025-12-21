Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 3: James Cameron’s film grows STRONGER over weekend, earns Rs…

Avatar: Fire and Ash - a recently released film that has been the buzz since it was long before filming took place. It has maintained a strong hold at the Indian box office on its third day.

James Cameron's highly anticipated film Avatar: Fire and Ash maintained a strong hold at the Indian box office on its third day. Released during the holiday season, the film has managed to draw audiences to theaters despite stiff competition from films like Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar. The film earned approximately Rs 20 crore on its first day in India, and saw a 17.63 percent increase on the second day, collecting approximately Rs 22.35 crore. This brings the film's total collection in India to Rs 41.05 crore in two days. On the third day, the first Sunday by 12 pm, the film earned Rs 6.53 crore, making a total of Rs 47.88 crore. Avatar: Fire and Ash had an overall 31.02% English Occupancy on Sunday. These figures clearly show that the Avatar franchise is receiving support from audiences across all languages in India, although the English and Hindi versions remain the most popular.

All about Avatar 3 box office

However, compared to Avatar: The Way of Water, the figures for the new installment appear slightly lower. Avatar 2 had a spectacular opening in India, earning Rs 40 crore on its first day, and its earnings reached Rs 42.5 crore on the second day. That film went on to gross a total of Rs 391.4 crore in India. While Fire and Ash has had a slightly slower start, trade experts believe that it can benefit from the upcoming weekend and holiday season.

Avatar: Fire and Ash worldwide box office

Meanwhile, Avatar: Fire and Ash has achieved a major milestone at the global box office. The film has supposedly surpassed the $100 million threshold globally (roughly Rs 830 crore) as per the reports. Nevertheless, the film has received conflicting critics' opinions. Partly the critics have lauded its fantastic visual realm and imagination while the others consider the plot a tad lengthy and repetitive. But still, the Pandora universe and James Cameron's imagination are being acknowledged as the strong factors for pulling the viewers to the cinemas.

