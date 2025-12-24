Avatar Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 5: James Cameron's animated film MAINTAINS pace, mints Rs...

Avatar Fire and Ash Box Office Collection: The first two instalments of the "Avatar" franchise came out in December 2009 and December 2023. The third movie in the series is the most recent release. Here's a look at Avatar Fire and Ash box office day 5 collection.

Avatar Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 5: Avatar Fire and Ash, one of the year's most anticipated films, debuted in theatres on December 19. In India, the movie's box office receipts have been consistent. The film failed to reduce the nation's Dhurandhar fever, despite expectations to the contrary. James Cameron's big sci-fi story may challenge the Bollywood espionage thriller, as the weekend receipts demonstrated, but the weekday revenues did not. The overall box office receipts have surpassed Rs 80 crore five days after the film's debut.

Avatar Fire and Ash box office collection day 5

In comparison to its Monday profits, James Cameron's complex endeavour saw a small increase in receipts. The Sacnilk report states that on Tuesday, Day 5, the film made Rs 9.25 crore at the box office. As a result, the third instalment of the Avatar series has brought in a total of Rs 85.50 crore.

TRENDING NOW

Avatar 3 day-wise collection

Avatar 3 showed very good day-wise performance at the box office. On its opening Friday, the film got Rs 19 crores, and weekend strong growth followed with Rs 22.5 crores on Saturday and Rs 25.75 crores on Sunday. There was a fall in collections during the weekdays, with Rs 9 crores on Monday and Rs 9.25 crores on Tuesday, which made the total collection in five days Rs 85.50 crores. Apart from the Indian box office numbers, which are not bad, the film has been hugely successful at the worldwide box office.

Avatar 3 theatre occupancy

The report states that on Tuesday (Day 5), December 23, 2025, the James Cameron film had an overall English occupancy of 20.84%. The movie had an overall 20.51% Hindi Occupancy on Tuesday.

More about Avatar Fire and Ash

The first two instalments of the "Avatar" franchise came out in December 2009 and December 2023. The third movie in the series is the most recent release. The fourth and fifth parts, which James Cameron has previously revealed, are reportedly now in separate stages of development. The following two sequels will be released in 2029 and 2031.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more