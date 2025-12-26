Avatar Fire And Ash Box Office Collection Day 7: James Cameron’s film sees much-needed BOOST on Christmas, crosses Rs…

Avatar Fire and Ash Box Office Collection: The initial two films of the Avatar series were released in December 2009 and December 2023. The third entry in the saga is the latest launch. Let's check out the day 7 collection of the Avatar Fire and Ash box office.

James Cameron's Hollywood science-fiction film Avatar: Fire and Ash was released in India on December 19. The movie was predicted to have an outstanding performance at the box office, but the entry of major pictures like Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar to some extent, diminished its opening earnings. However, the Christmas holiday turned out to be a great mid-week boost, which resulted in an increase in the viewer count. Even though the first earnings were a bit less than projected, the film hit the Rs 100 crore milestone in India in just a week.

Avatar Fire And Ash Box Office Collection Day 7:

The Avatar franchise has always been strong in India. After Avatar (2009) and Avatar: The Way of Water (2022), Avatar: Fire and Ash has now also joined the Rs 100 crore club. The film saw a surge in earnings on Christmas Day, raking in approximately Rs 13.50 crore. This accomplishment coincided with the release of the other Hollywood film, Anaconda, which was also released in India and raked in around Rs 1.9 crore on its first day. Avatar 3, however, managed to stay strong and successfully attracted viewers to cinemas despite the competition.

Till now, in a week, Avatar: Fire and Ash has made Rs 109.65 crore in India. The weekend crowd was good, and the weekday was also mediocre, which means that the movie might get more money during the second weekend. The film's performance could be further boosted by the holidays and good word-of-mouth spreading around. Globally, the film is also performing well and taking full advantage of the holiday season.

Avatar Fire And Ash occupancy record

Regarding box office occupancy, Avatar 3 had an overall 56.51% English Occupancy on Thursday. With 34.61% morning shows, 70.25% afternoon shows. It includes 76.40% evening shows and 44.77% night shows.

What is the next project for the Avatar franchise?

When it comes to the Avatar franchise's future, James Cameron has pointed out that the success of Fire and Ash is critical for the other films. The fourth and fifth Avatar films have their screenplays prepared, but not yet greenlit. With a gigantic budget of $400 million, the movie ranks high among the costliest productions ever. Its theatrical run will thus be the deciding factor in the continuation of the Avatar saga.

