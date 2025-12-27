Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 8: James Cameron directorial hit scores LOWEST…; Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar still has…

On the first Monday (day 4), when Avatar 3 earned approximately Rs 9 crore. Despite the slowdown, Avatar: Fire and Ash has managed to collect a total of approximately Rs 117 crore net in India in eight days.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 8: James Cameron's film Avatar: Fire and Ash had a strong opening week at the Indian box office, but the second week started on a slightly weaker note. According to Sacnilk's report, the film earned approximately Rs 7.50 crore net in India on its eighth day, which was the second Friday. This is the film's lowest single-day collection so far. Surprisingly, this figure is even lower than the collection on the first Monday (day 4), when the film earned approximately Rs 9 crore. Despite the slowdown, Avatar: Fire and Ash has managed to collect a total of approximately Rs 117 crore net in India in eight days. In terms of audience attendance, the film's overall English occupancy on Friday was 40.33 percent. Notably, the evening shows saw the highest attendance, with occupancy reaching 56.27 percent. This clearly indicates that the film is receiving a better response in later shows.

Avatar 3 Vs Dhurandhar box office collection

Comparing Avatar 3 to Dhurandhar, the latter still appears to be ahead at the Indian box office. According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar collected Rs 15 crore on its 22nd day, its lowest collection day, which is almost double the Rs 7.50 crore earned by Avatar: Fire and Ash. By the end of its third week, Dhurandhar had earned Rs 173 crore. In its first week, the film earned Rs 207.25 crore and in the second week, Rs 253.25 crore. With these figures, Dhurandhar's total earnings have now reached approximately Rs 648.50 crore.

Avatar 3 box office collection breakdown

The largest share of Avatar: Fire and Ash's earnings comes from the English version, which has collected approximately Rs 51.05 crore net so far. Following this, the Hindi version has collected approximately Rs 37.4 crore. In terms of regional languages, the Tamil version earned around Rs 16.68 crore and the Telugu version approximately Rs 11.42 crore. The Kannada and Malayalam versions performed poorly, with the film earning only about Rs 39 lakh and Rs 11 lakh respectively in these languages.

James Cameron’s Avatar 3 beats Brad Pitt’s F1

Overall, Avatar: Fire and Ash has nearly reached the Rs 150 crore mark at the Indian gross box office. The film's total gross earnings are estimated at around Rs 141.75 crore. It has become the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India in 2025, surpassing the record of Rs 129 crore set by F1 Movie.

