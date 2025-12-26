Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 8: James Cameron's film is India's BIGGEST Hollywood hit by earning Rs..., can beat Ne Zha 2's worldwide record..

James Cameron's Avatar: Flames and Ashes has made one more record in India, taking the crown of King in 2025 Hollywood movies as the most watched.

James Cameron's movie Avatar: Fire and Ash has reached a major milestone as it has emerged as the highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2025 in India. The movie made this achievement in just seven days of its release. Avatar 3 has beaten the collection of the Hollywood production starring Brad Pitt titled F1. The latter was the highest-grossing foreign film in the year 2025. But the collection of the latest movie, Avatar: Fire and As,h has created a record by breaking the former one.

James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash beats Brad Pitt’s F1

As per the report presented by Sacnilk, the movie had a phenomenal first-week performance. The total gross collection of the movie by Wednesday was approximately Rs 116.50 crore. Then, by Thursday, it increased by another Rs 15 crore to make it approximately Rs 131 crore of gross collection for the first week. Brad Pitt's F1 had grossed approximately Rs 129 crore in India. It was the record till now, but this movie has broken it.

TRENDING NOW

Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 8

On the eighth day, it collected around Rs 1.05 crores, thus adding to the total net of Rs 110.5 crores. The English shows on English version on Friday occupied 19.70% of the total shows. It can be noted that there was a slight drop in the number of audiences, but still, the film was going strong in terms of box office.

Which is highest Grossing animated film ever?

Released in early 2025, Ne Zha 2 became a huge global box office success. It crossed $2 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing animated film ever and one of the top five biggest movies of all time. Most of its earnings, over $2.05 billion, came from China alone. Meanwhile, James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash has earned about $500 million, which is $1.5 billion less than Ne Zha 2.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more