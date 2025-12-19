ENG हिन्दी
  • Avatar Fire and Ash X Review: Fans DIVIDED over James Cameron's spectacle, netizens praise VFX but.....

Avatar: Fire And Ash Movie Revie: After James Cameron's Avatar Fire and Ash was screened for the first time, many people expressed their frank opinions about the film via their social media profiles, which led to conversations between both supporters and critics.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: December 19, 2025 11:33 AM IST

Avatar Fire and Ash X Review: The much-heralded return of James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash, as indicated by the initial Twitter responses, has not been unanimously well-received. Right after the movie was screened for the first time, many people expressed their frank opinions about the film via their social media profiles, which led to conversations between both supporters and critics. The film's "repetition, predictability, and 3-hour runtime" have drawn criticism from some, while others have praised it as a "visually staggering, emotionally charged cinematic spectacle."

Avatar: Fire and Ash Twitter Reactions

Most first responses concur that "Cameron’s technical mastery remains unmatched." One viewer tweeted, “Spectacular! It delivers for every character. It has some of the best action in James Cameron's career. It's beautiful in heart, sight, & sound. It's huge, rich, & sweeping. It is the most movie in one movie I've ever experienced.”

Another post praised the film's emotional depth, saying, “AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH, much like the first two movies, is a visually spectacular experience, but also the most emotional entry so far, building on the world and the characters in fascinating ways. I loved it.”

One tweet described it as “a glorious war film,” adding, “Cameron tests fate vs faith on the biggest & most emotional scale possible. This really is every ‘pro’ of every film so far - feeling like the 3rd act of the franchise. Technically (obviously) magnificent. Just a generational blockbuster.”

Others emphasised the darker tone of the movie, stating, “This chapter feel darker, more volatile, and more personal. Moving melodrama. Biblical sacrifices. Explosive ambushes. Oh, there's also two bloodlusty villains.”

Fans criticise James Cameron's spectacle

Many criticised the film's lengthy running time while praising the visual grandeur and complaining that the story seemed familiar and repetitive. One early viewer wrote, “Saw an early screening of #AvatarFireAndAsh last night. Had a good time with it. The visuals are still amazing and all the action scenes are top-notch. It does feel like they're doing a lot of the same stuff from the last movie and it's a bit too long. Overall it's a good watch.”

Another expressed similar concerns saying, “#AvatarFireAndAsh PEAK CINEMATIC EXPERIENCE. MINDBLOWING storytelling and visuals, BEST movie in the Avatar franchise. Only downside: some scenes are repetitive and slightly predictable.”

