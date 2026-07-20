Avengers Doomsday Trailer X review: Marvel fans SHOCKED with Steve Rogers cameo, and more plot details

Explore the Avengers Doomsday Trailer X reviews here to see what netizens are saying about this upcoming movie. Read ahead to discover what shocked Marvel fans the most from this trailer.

Avengers Doomsday Trailer X review: Marvel fans SHOCKED with Steve Rogers cameo, and more plot details

Avengers Doomsday Trailer X review: The year 2026 is going to be the biggest one for Marvel as Avengers: Doomsday is hitting theatres later this year. Marvel has dropped the official trailer for Avengers: Doomsday and fans couldn’t be more excited. With the trailer drop, fans have rushed to social media to share their views on it.

Marvel fans have really high hopes for this movie, and with the new trailer, their expectations have skyrocketed. Avengers: Doomsday might be the one movie that actually saves the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Let’s dive in to see the Avengers Doomsday Trailer X reviews here to see what netizens are saying online.

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Avengers Doomsday Trailer X reviews

Ever since Marvel announced Avengers Doomsday, people have been looking forward to it. Along with our favourite heroes and even anti-heroes, this movie brings back the best characters that we all love.

With Robert Downey Jr returning to Marvel as legendary Marvel supervillain Doctor Doom, fans are counting down days till this movie hits theatres. Check out all the Avengers Doomsday Trailer X reviews to see what fans are saying about this viral video here:

One user said, “Absolutely packed trailer, this movie is gonna feed generations ?Avengers movies have never looked this good aesthetically n they haven't even shown their best part yet, lots of surprises to unfold, insane ??❤️‍? Peak theatre experience loading ✨? #AvengersDoomsday”

Absolutely packed trailer, this movie is gonna feed generations ?

Avengers movies have never looked this good aesthetically n they haven't even shown their best part yet, lots of surprises to unfold, insane ??❤️‍?

Peak theatre experience loading ✨?#AvengersDoomsday pic.twitter.com/CNRPuUnP5m — ? (@rishabhunfilter) July 20, 2026

Another user praised the stellar cast, saying, “RDJ as Doctor Doom + Steve Rogers back in the Avengers: Doomsday trailer? Marvel just cooked. December 18 can’t come fast enough ? Who else is seated? #AvengersDoomsday”

RDJ as Doctor Doom + Steve Rogers back in the Avengers: Doomsday trailer? Marvel just cooked. December 18 can’t come fast enough ? Who else is seated? #AvengersDoomsday — JustSai (@Sai_Chronicles_) July 20, 2026

One Marvel fans talked about Thor and Loki saying, “Thor saying ‘everything they sacrificed will be for nothing’ over this clip of loki and the Yggdrasil tree .. ARE U TRYING TO KlLL ME ?”

thor saying “everything they sacrificed will be for nothing” over this clip of loki and the yggdrasil tree .. ARE U TRYING TO KlLL ME ? #avengersdoomsday #loki pic.twitter.com/hxbGWDGzgn — melissa ☆ (@wadesknife) July 20, 2026

Another X user talked about Dr Doom, saying, “OH MY GOD ??Doctor Doom just stopped Thor Stormbreaker with two fingers ??Marvel fans we are so backThis trailer means everything to me Everything. Avengers: Doomsday will be the MCU's greatest peak?”

OH MY GOD ??

Doctor Doom just stopped Thor Stormbreaker with two fingers ??

Marvel fans we are so back

This trailer means everything to me Everything

Avengers: Doomsday will be the MCU's greatest peak?#AvengersDoomsday pic.twitter.com/qsd4TEYRy3 — Aryan Singh (@AryanSi06687734) July 20, 2026

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