Avika Gor made her Bollywood debut with 1920 Horrors of the Heart, and the film has done a decent number at the box office. Ahead of the release of the film, we met Avika Gor and spoke about the infamous nepotism debate in the industry and how that debate has benefited the outsiders or not, as there are many outsiders who claim that after this debate has come out in the open, they have gotten their recognition. This debate was started by Kangana Ranaut on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan, where she called the filmmaker a 'flag bearer of nepotism' and a movie mafia. Also Read - Was Avika Gor replaced in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan? Here's the truth

Watch the video of Avika Gor speaking about how much the debate over nepotism in Bollywood has profited outsiders in an exclusive chat with BollywoodLife.

Addressing the fact that the nepotism debate has benefited her as an outsider, she said, "I think talent prevails, and I am not talking about now but also the time when I started, which was 10 to 15 years ago. Even at that time, I didn't have a surname, and the popularity that I had got was only on the basis of my talent and the type of show it was (Balika Vadhu). I also believe that it's writers and filmmakers whom we give the credit for making us the actors we are, and whether it's a person with a surname or an outsider, it totally depends on your talent". Also Read - Avika Gor says the South film industry is 'all about nepotism'; questions, 'How are people choosing to not see it'

Avika Gor made headlines back then with her drastic transformation, and she once revealed how she cried and went on a weight loss journey, and today she has upped her game. Avika has been doing some good work in the south, and recently in her conversation she said that the south's industry is all about nepotism and where only the insiders are favoured. Also Read - Before Avika Gor in 1920, these TV divas made a smashing Bollywood debut