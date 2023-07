Cinephiles are gushing over the comeback of iconic comedy flicks namely Hera Pheri 3, Welcome 3, and Awara Paagal Deewana 2. These three laugh riots are coming back with a sequel. The announcement has already left fans excited and the makers will have a lot of baggage as the expectations are high. While it is wondered if the third sequel will do justice to the original which has set a benchmark of its own, Suniel Shetty has revealed a crossover. Welcome 3 and Awara Paagal Deewana 2 are said to be a part of the comedy universe. Also Read - Suniel Shetty reacts to rising price of tomatoes

Hera Pheri 3 dominated the entertainment news for casting struggles. However, after a long time the OG trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal have come together for the third installment. Anna also confirmed to be a part of Awara Paagal Deewana 2 and Welcome 3. In an interview with DNA, the actor revealed that the two cult classic comedy movies will together make a universe. Suniel, who is popular for his character Yeda Anna is Awara Paagal Deewana revealed that the third sequel of the iconic cult comedy movies will see a crossover of their popular characters. Also Read - Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding: Is THIS the reason why Shah Rukh Khan skipped Sunny Deol's son's reception?

Suniel’s character of Yeda Anna and Johnny Lever’s Chota Chhatri from Awara Paagal Deewana will have a crossover in Welcome 3 making it a comedy universe. With that Awara Paagal Deewana 3 and Welcome 3 will be a part of the universe. Shetty further spoke about film characters itself becoming big, gaining their own status and love. He said, love for sequels may differ, but not for the characters. He then asserted all the characters like Baburao, Guru Gulab Khatri, Chhota Chatri, Manilal, and Yeda Anna, have a cult following and have become bigger than the film. Also Read - Vivek Oberoi's career plotted to be destroyed? THIS filmmaker recalls getting threats for giving him work

Awara Paagal Deewana, Hera Pheri 3, and Welcome 3 belong to the cult classic comedy era of the 2000s. The original films were a laugh riot and the upcoming installment of all these three films is being produced by Firoz Nadiadwala. It is much awaited to see the crossover and how the story will be entwined.