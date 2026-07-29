Awarapan 2: Emraan Hashmi's INTENSE new look in Tera Mera Rishta impresses fans; 'Literally goosebumps'

Discover what fans have been saying about actor Emraan Hashmi's new look in Tera Mera Rishta here. Read ahead to know more about Emraan's role in the upcoming movie, Awarapan 2.

Awarapan 2 Emraan Hashmi's INTENSE new look in Tera Mera Rishta impresses fans; 'Literally goosebumps'

Awarapan 2: As fans eagerly wait for the release of actor Emraan Hashmi's new movie Awarapan 2. Fans will get to see Emraan Hashmi return as Shivam Pandit in this sequel. With fans waiting to get new updates from this movie before its launch, the makers had recently released the first track from Awarapan 2, titled Yeh Awarapan, by Arijit Singh. Today, the makers have launched a teaser for the song Tera Mera Rishta Puraana. It is a much-loved track from the original film that is set to return as part of Awarapan 2’s soundtrack. With this teaser, the makers also gave us a glimpse of Emraan’s new look. Let’s dive in to see Emraan Hashmi's new look in Tera Mera Rishta Puraana and get more details about this movie below.

Awarapan 2: Emraan Hashmi's intense new look in Tera Mera Rishta Puraana

In a new clip going viral on the internet, we get to see a glimpse of actor Emraan Hashmi's new look in Tera Mera Rishta Puraana. This new song was announced on social media. The poster of this song’s teaser features Emraan’s character Shivam Pandit standing drenched in the rain. Along with the poster, we hear the nostalgic background teaser of Tera Mera Rishta playing. It takes fans on a trip down memory lane to the original film.

The Instagram caption of this song teaser reads, “Iss Rishte ko kisi Introduction ki zaroorat nahi ?️✨ Tera Mera Rishta Puraana” - Coming Soon #Awarapan2 #TeraRishtaPuraana #OfficialPoster #InCinemas14thAug ”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishesh Films (@visheshfilms)

The original song, Tera Mera Rishta, was sung by Mustafa Zahid; the track in Awarapan 2 has been sung by Subodhh Sharma. For this new track, you will get to see lyricist Sayeed Quadri, the one who penned the original ‘Tera Mera Rishta Puraana,’ to return to write the song this time as well. Along with Sayeed Quadri, the composer would be Mithoon, who brings his signature emotional weight to the composition.

Fans' reaction to Emraan Hashmi's new look in Tera Mera Rishta

As the makers released this teaser for Tera Mera Rishta Puraana, fans rushed to the comments section to show their excitement for this sequel. One user praised Mustafa Zahid, saying, “Mustafa Zahid’s voice in this song is pure magic. No one can touch the emotion and pain he delivered in the original. Tera Mera Rishta Purana will always belong to @mustafazahids. The new version is looking better than previously released tracks, but nowhere near the soul Mustafa Zahid gave it.?” Another user said, “Finally the most awaited song from the album is coming ♥️?”

Fans are really excited to see their favourite Emraan Hashmi back in action for Awarapan 2 and are counting down the days to this movie’s release.

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