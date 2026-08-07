Awarapan 2: Jasprit Bumrah gives SHOUTOUT to Tera Mera Rishta Continues, fans relive 2007 classic; 'Pure nostalgia'

Jasprit Bumrah shared his love for Awarapan 2's recreated track 'Tera Mera Rishta Continues' on Instagram, calling it 'pure nostalgia' and saying the songs made him feel 'so cool' during his school days.

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah posted about the upcoming Awarapan 2 on his Instagram Story on Thursday. He took fans on a journey down memory lane. The star pacer shared the poster for "Tera Mera Rishta Continues (Film Ballad)," a new rendition of the classic song from the 2007 film "Awarapan". Bumrah also added, "Back in school, listening to these songs made me feel so cool. Pure nostalgia."

Jasprit Bumrah's nostalgic take on Awarapan 2 song

Fans, many of whom grew up listening to the original soundtrack and shared similar recollections on social media, instantly became interested in his story.

Bollywood music enthusiasts still recall the original "Tera Mera Rishta" as one of Awarapan's most well-known songs. The song has now been revived as "Tera Mera Rishta Continues (Film Ballad)," offering fans a new rendition while preserving the poignant atmosphere of the original.

The excitement around the song's release has increased as a result of Bumrah's emotional post.

About Awarapan 2

Emraan Hashmi, who portrayed Shivam Pandit in the 2007 cult blockbuster, is returning with Awarapan 2. Along with Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli, Aniruddh Rawal, and Atul Kumar, the sequel is being helmed by Nitin Kakkar. On August 14, 2026, the movie is scheduled to open in theatres.

Besides bringing back the soundtrack that made the first movie so popular, the newly released trailer sort of hints at a pretty emotional saga, packed with action, retribution, and forgiveness.

About Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah is well known for his cricket performances that got a ton of media attention, but his most recent Instagram story showed that he too has these warm recollections about the tunes that formed an entire generation.

The India vs. Sri Lanka Test series, which is set to start on August 15, will not include Jasprit Bumrah. Auquib Nabi, a pacer from Jammu and Kashmir, will take his position.

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