Awarapan 2 release date update: Emraan Hashmi-Disha Patani’s romantic drama to hit theatres in August? Here’s what we know

The trailer of Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani's upcoming film, Awarapan 2 is out. Earlier, the film was scheduled to release on April 3, 2026, but now the makers have decided a new release date.

Awarapan 2 release date update: There is a lot of excitement among the fans about Awarapan 2. The trailer of Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani's upcoming film is out. Earlier, the film was scheduled to release on April 3, 2026, but now, according to reports, its release date has been changed. The film is now expected to be released in August 2026.

What is the new date of Awarapan 2?

According to reports by Bollywood Hungama, the makers have decided on a new release date for the film. As reported by NewsBytes, an insider revealed, "Awarapan 2 has shaped up well as a musical, intense love story with Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani. The makers were considering several release dates and have finally decided on Independence Day weekend."

The makers were considering several dates, but have finally decided to release it around Independence Day, so that the film can benefit from the holiday.

What is the reason of Awarapan 2 release date delay?

Awarapan 2 is currently in the post-production stage and is expected to be completed by the end of April. After this, the post-production work of about two months will be done. Hence, the makers are planning to release the film in the month of August. With this new date, the film is expected to get more audience and will get a chance to perform better at the box office.

According to reports, in Awarapan 2, old songs will be reintroduced in a new way, which can become the highlight of the film. The film is directed by Nitin Kakkar. The makers are aiming to take the legacy of the old film forward and also give the audience something new with the new storyline.

All about Awarapan

Being a sequel to Awarapan, there is a lot of excitement about this film. The film, which came out in 2007, initially did not have much success at the box office, but over time it became a cult classic. The songs of the film are still very popular among the people, and the audience likes them very much.

The original film was directed by Mohit Suri, which showed the story of a gangster. Now, fans are hoping to see the same strong story and emotion in the sequel. Audiences who have been waiting for this film for a long time are now eagerly waiting for its release, and the possibility of it coming to theaters in August 2026 has further increased the excitement.

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