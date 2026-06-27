Awarapan 2 teaser to drop on original film’s 19th anniversary? Here's what we know

Read further to know as ahead of Awarapan 2. Vishesh Bhatt plans to kick off month-long promo with logo reveal; iconic tracks 'Toh Phir Aao' and 'Tera Mera Rishta' return in reimagined avatars

Awarapan 2 teaser to drop on original film’s 19th anniversary? Here's what we know

Awarapan 2 is finally stepping into the limelight, and fans have a date to mark: June 29, 2026. That’s when the first teaser drops, on the 19th anniversary of the original film. Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam Pandit, the brooding antihero who’s still a cult favorite. Producer Vishesh Bhatt is kicking things off with a digital logo reveal to set the stage, and that event will make the teaser date official. From there, the team is rolling out a blitz of promotions all the way up to the film’s big release on August 14, right before Independence Day.

The Return Of Shivam Pandit?

The logo reveal isn’t just a marketing move, it’s Bhatt’s way of tapping into the nostalgia that made Awarapan special in 2007. It’s not just the story that made Awarapan iconic. The music is coming back, too. After the teaser, the next big reveal is the soundtrack. Mithoon and Sayeed Quadri return to rework the unforgettable tracks “Toh Phir Aao” and “Tera Mera Rishta,” while sneaking in a brand-new song for the sequel. For everyone who wore out their old heartbreak playlists with these tracks, this feels huge.

Everything About Awarapan 2?

Nitin Kakkar, known for films like Filmistaan, Notebook, and Ram Singh Charlie, directs this time. Emraan Hashmi leads the cast again, joined by Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi. The movie sticks to its roots as a music-driven action drama, hoping to strike a familiar chord. Releasing worldwide on August 14 under Vishesh Films, Awarapan 2 is leaning hard into nostalgia but aiming to win a whole new crowd, too. Can Hashmi’s Shivam Pandit catch lightning in a bottle twice? We’ll get our first real look on June 29.

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