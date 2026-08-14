Awarapan 2 X review: Could Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit bring back the old charm? Here's what netizens think

Awarapan 2 X review: Emraan Hashmi's sequel gets mixed first-day reactions, with praise for his performance, action and suspense, while the story and music divide viewers.

Awarapan 2 X review: Emraan Hashmi is back on the big screen as Shivam Pandit in Awarapan 2, the much-awaited sequel to the 2007 cult favourite Awarapan. The film hit theatres on August 14 and had already created plenty of buzz ahead of its release, thanks to the renewed popularity of its music and strong advance bookings.

The first-day, first-show reactions have now started pouring in on X, and the response so far appears to be mixed.

Awarapan 2 Twitter review

One viewer praised the film’s opening, writing, “Bhai Starting k 20 Min hi Itne Engagging Hai Aap Emotionally Shivam Pandit k Saath Connect Ho Jaoge.”

Bhai Starting k 20 Min hi Itne Engagging Hai Aap Emotionally Shivam Pandit k Saath Connect Ho Jaoge??????????????? #Emraanhashmi #Awarapan2 #trending pic.twitter.com/bcCx4PntgS — VASU KAPOOR ( Filmydunniyaaa ) (@moviereview1684) August 14, 2026

Another viewer who watched the film at PVR Lido praised its first half, calling it a mix of excitement, emotion, action and suspense. According to the reaction, the film manages to keep the audience engaged while gradually building tension towards the interval.

An X user also gave Awarapan 2 a strong 4/5 rating, suggesting that the sequel delivers an entertaining experience on the big screen.

Awarapan 2 didn't entirely impress audience?

However, the film hasn’t impressed everyone. Some viewers felt that the sequel leans too heavily on nostalgia instead of bringing something new to the table. The music has also received criticism, with a section of the audience saying it does not have the same emotional impact or soul as the original.

Interestingly, Emraan Hashmi’s performance appears to be one of the film’s strongest points. Even viewers who weren’t completely satisfied with the sequel’s overall execution have praised the actor for his performance as Shivam Pandit.

Awarapan 2 box office prediction

Early trade estimates suggest that Awarapan 2 could have a strong opening at the box office. Preliminary data from Sacnilk indicates that the film could target around ₹20 crore on its opening day, while its advance bookings had already generated considerable interest before release.

Awarapan 2 opens up with mixed reactions

Based on the early reactions on X, Awarapan 2 currently has a mixed response. Emraan Hashmi’s performance, along with the action and suspense, is winning praise, while the story and music appear to be dividing viewers. It is still too early to label the film a hit or a miss. The audience response over the opening weekend will give a clearer picture of whether Awarapan 2 can live up to the legacy of its predecessor.

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