Awkward! Ranveer Singh and Kapil Dev caught 'locked in a kiss' at 83 premiere night - view pic

was beaming with joy as he welcomed his 83 costars and the 1983 World Cup-winning squad for the special screening of the year's most-anticipated film in Mumbai on Wednesday night. The star-studded event saw who's who of Bollywood coming together under same roof to witness the 83 team's labour of love before it makes its way to the theatres for public exhibition. While Ranveer was pretty excited and energetic as always, an awkward moment between him and cricket legend Kapil Dev was caught on camera when they greeted each other on the red carpet.

Sporting a ponytail, and looking very much the man of the occasion in his white tuxedo and black bowtie, Ranveer oozed immense gratitude when he saw Kapil Dev arrive for the grand premiere. And, the moment they hugged each other, Ranveer was seen going for peck. However, it turned out to be an awkward moment when their picture surfaced online.

Take a look.

Meanwhile, the beaming members of the 1983 World Cup-winning cricket team, known in their time as Kapil's Devils, walked the red carpet with their wives for the special screening. The film, based on the winning squad, narrates the story of underdogs, who nobody believed in. The team fought against all odds and clinched the title by defeating the mighty West Indies team. For the film, Ranveer Singh has stepped into the shoes of legendary Indian captain and one of the greatest all-rounders, Kapil Dev.

Alongside Ranveer, 83 also stars , , , Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R. Badree and . will be seen in a cameo avatar playing Romi, Kapil Dev's wife.