Ayan Mukerji promises to make Brahmastra Two: Dev and Brahmastra 3 bigger and better as he announces the release dates for both films. Ayan mentioned that they have begun the shooting of the flag and will shoot for both sequences at the same time, and the fans cannot contain their excitement to watch this Astraverse. Ayan Mukerji is a phenomenal film maker for his outstanding achievement in making Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, but he failed miserably with the film's dialogue, which is the most important aspect, with many complaining about the dialogue being OTT and unattractive with the feel of the film. And this time, Ayan has taken note of all the feedback, and he has learned his lesson and promised to get bigger and better.

The filmmaker took to Instagram to share an interesting update of shooting both the sequences together and posting the release dates for both films, which are December 2026 and 2027. Indeed, it is a huge risk for the filmmaker, but he knows how to hook his audience. Since Brahmastra has been done OTT and the fans saw the role of as Jal Astra, where she plays the role of Ranbir Kapoor's mother, they cannot wait to witness the rom-com between them, as it is sacred that no other actor but Ranbir will play Dev and there will be a double role for RK in Part 2.

And interestingly, the age of the actors at that time will definitely grab the attention of the netizens and audience, and we hope Ayan, who is planning to shoot the film now, will be able to do justice to the older actors. Ranbir, who is 40 right now, will be 33 in 2026 and 44 in 2027, while Alia Bhatt, who just completed her 30 this year, will be 33 and 34 in the next two years. While Deepika Padukone, who plays Jal Astra in Brahmastra Part Two, will be 40 at the time of the film's release.