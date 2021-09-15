Ayesha Shroff withdraws two FIRs against Sahil Khan over allegations of cheating and criminal intimidation

Ayesha Shroff, the wife of veteran Bollywood actor , has withdrawn two FIRs filed against over the allegations of cheating and criminal intimidation in her 2015 complaint. Also Read - SAY WHAT! Tiger Shroff made Krishna Shroff believe she was adopted? Latter REVEALS a side of the Ganpath star that no one knows [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday quashed the FIRs which were registered by the Bandra police after Ayesha Shroff and Sahil Khan's lawyer told the court that they had settled the dispute between them amicably.

Ayesha Shroff told the HC that while she had also raised an issue of non-payment of dues by Khan worth over Rs 4 crore in her complaint, she had decided not to pursue the claim or any other allegations made in the two FIRs.

The bench accepted statements of both the parties and quashed the two FIRs, noting that the case seemed to have arisen out of a "business dispute". It, however, imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on Khan and said the money will go to the Maharashtra child welfare committee for the "welfare of children under the state's care".

Last year, Sahil Khan, who is best known for his debut role in Style, had claimed that he fell prey to the nasty power play of a Bollywood superstar. In a cryptic post on Instagram, the actor talks of how the superstar, who "gets intimidated by talented newcomers" in the industry, got him thrown out of several projects.

Sahil Khan took to Instagram to share a photo of himself on the cover of a popular film magazine where he features alongside superstars and . Sahil's explosive confession comes as he remembers late actor .

(With PTI Inputs)