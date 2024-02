Ayesha Takia worked in Bollywood for a brief period of time before marrying and settling down. The actress is known for her work in movies such as Salman Khan starrer Wanted, Shahid Kapoor starrer Dil Maange More and Fool N Final and Vatsal Sheth, Ajay Devgn starrer Tarzan: The Wonder Car to name a few. The actress was last seen on-screen in 2011 in a movie called Mod. The actress' recent airport appearance with her son Mikail Azmi grabbed the attention of the masses. Soon comments started pouring in about her appearance. It seems Ayesha has responded to the same in her Instagram stories and posts.

BollywooodLife gets you the latest entertainment news updates, check out our WhatsApp channel now. Also Read - Wanted actress Ayesha Takia spotted at the airport; netizens left in disbelief with the current look of Salman Khan's heroine

Ayesha Takia responds to criticisms of her looks, appearance at the Mumbai airport

Ayesha Takia was snapped at the Mumbai airport a couple of hours ago with her adorable son, Mikail. The actress wore a printed salwar kameez for her travel. Ayesha's appearance left netizens in shock. There were comments about the actress doing surgeries on her face. Ayesha has handled the same quite gracefully. She posted two notes on her Instagram handle. The first one is a selfie of herself. She is flashing her prettiest smile in it. "Love and peace," she writes on the picture. Also Read - Shamita Shetty to Katrina Kaif: Actresses who didn’t get work after their massive failures and thought their careers was over

The second post that Ayesha Takia shared on her Instagram stories is a quote from the handle, third_eye_thirst. It is about energies that you send and receive. It reads, "You can't control how people perceive your energy. Anything you do or say gets filtered through the lens of whatever they are going through at the moment, which is totally not about you." Further, the note says to continue doing one's own thing with integrity and love. Check out the snapshots of Salman Khan and Shahid Kapoor's once co-star Ayesha Takia's Instagram stories and also her Instagram post here: Also Read - Charu Asopa, Asin, Namrata Shirodkar and more actresses who QUIT the industry after getting married

Trending Now

Watch this video on plastic surgery in Bollywood here:

Ayesha Takia is enjoying her marital life and her motherhood to the fullest. The actress has always been the one to send out positivity through her posts. She loves sharing interesting posts on her Instagram handle. Ayesha Takia also loves to share posts expressing her love for her son, Mikail.