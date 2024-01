The first glimpse of Ram Lalla idol from Ayodhya Ram Mandir brought tears to millions of eyes. The historical moment will be remembered in the history. The new Diwali date January 22 has been blocked and the entire nation is celebrating the day more than Diwali Day itself. B Town celebs right from Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and many others reached to witness this historic moment. And the videos of them are all over the Internet. And this one video of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor refusing to make an entry along with other celebs is going viral. Also Read - Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: Ranbir Kapoor clicks selfie as Alia Bhatt chats with Shloka Mehta; netizens dote on cute Katrina Kaif [Watch Video]

BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: After backlash, netizens are now all praise for Prabhas' movie Adipurush - Know why

In the video, you can see Alia and Ranbir standing along with other celebs Rohit Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, and others where the security asks them to wait at the gate and refuse fan entry as they reach the wrong gate for entry. Ranbir is seen clarifying if they are actually at the wrong gate and Alia is extremely sweet and understanding the protocol where she is Sen saying," Koi baat nahi". Also Read - Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: Ranbir Kapoor impresses in his dhoti-kurta avatar as he leaves for the consecration with Alia Bhatt

Trending Now

Watch the video of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor reacting to the refusal of an entry at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Entalks (@viralentalks)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FANGIRL❤️ (@alia_bhattfangirl)

Well, even the celebs sometimes face the laymen problems and it's so good to see them tackle it so warmly. The netizens have drastic reactions to the celebs being refused entry.

In this video, you can see Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shloka Mehta, Akash Ambani, and many other celebrities sitting together and witnessing the iconic moment of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishta. Ranbir Kapoor will be playing Lord Rama in his next Ramayana directed by Nitesh Tiwari.