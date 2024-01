January 22, 2024 is going to be a historic day for India. Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration will happen in the first half of the day. The Pran Pratishtha of the idol of Ram Lalla will be done by seers from all over the nation. A number of celebrities are also expected to be there. Kangana Ranaut reached the city of Ayodhya yesterday for the event. Today, she took part in an havan along with the seers of the Ram Mandir. The actress wore a golden saree for the occasion along with a deep maroon blouse. The silk saree was teamed with a heavy gold necklace. Her sister Rangoli was also with her.

BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp.

Kangana Ranaut with Acharya Rambhadracharya

The Tejas actress also met spiritual guru and educator Acharya Rambhadracharya. He has been at the forefront of the movement for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. In the pics, we can see her at the feet of the spiritual guru. She is also resting her head on his chest.

Trending Now

She is unique ,she is like us that's why she is queen of our hearts ?.

Jai Shree Ram ?? ?

Hail Lord Ram

Hail Lord Hanuman ? ?? #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/n5AoyVhaIu — Icon Kangana ❤️ (@lama_deepshika) January 21, 2024

There was a Hanuman yagna before the actual event. Tomorrow, the time of the Pran Pratishtha is after noon. The mahurat is just 80 seconds. Kangana Ranaut also took part in the cleanliness drive in the Hanuman Garhi Temple. A lot of celebs were seen cleaning up the temples. Jackie Shroff, Dipika Chikhalia and Shalin Bhanot were seen sweeping the temple floors.

It seems Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will fly down today evening for the function. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are also going for the same. South Indian stars like Prabhas, Yash and Rajinikanth are also invited for this function. Shailesh Lodha from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is also present for the function.