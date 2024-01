Ayodhya Ram Mandir: India celebrated one of its biggest religious events today as Lord Ram's idol was finally unveiled in Ayodhya. The event was a grand affair where many politicians, sports persons, Bollywood celebrities, and other significant personalities marked their presence. However, people missed seeing Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, even though the current government had invited them to attend the religious occasion. Since morning, there were no pictures or videos of Anushka and Virat from the grand ceremony, and everyone assumed that the power couple had given a miss to the historical celebration. However, a recent picture is going viral, which indicates that Anushka and Virat were indeed present at the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. Also Read - Celebs who will NOT attend Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha?

BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Netizens spots Anushka Sharma from the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony

A recent picture from the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony is going viral on the internet and netizens believe that it is Anushka Sharma. In the below picture you can see a female who has covered her mouth with sunglass and mask. While no one can truly say if she is Anushka or not, the resemblance definitely is very similar to that of the Band Baja Baarat actress. Check out the picture below.

As Anushka Sharma was seen at the ceremony, social media users feel that Virat Kholi was too present at the religious event. Virushka as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are fondly called by their fans, were said to be present at the event but choose to avoid being clicked or recorded by the media.

Check out this video of Anushka Sharma below:

It was stated that Virat and Anushka choose to skip the mega ceremony due to their personal issues. Today, BCCI also issued a statement where they wrote that Virat Kohil has withdrawn from the first two test match against England citing some personal reasons. It is assumed that Anushka Sharma's rumourd pregnancy might be the reason behind cricketer taking break from few matches.