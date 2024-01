Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Today, the citizens of India welcomed Lord Ram with love and admiration in Ram Mandir Ayodhya. It felt as if the entire nation had come together for a divine celebration. The religious event was attended by some of the biggest names in Bollywood, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit and others. However, many Bollywood celebrities were unable to participate in the 'Pran Prathistha' ceremony, including Deepika Padukone. Nevertheless, this did not dampen the actress's will to celebrate the joyous occasion. Deepika recently shared how she celebrated the joyous occasion of Pran Pratishtha. Also Read - Fighter Opening Day Box Office: Hrithik Roshan actioner to rock overseas market after Pathaan and Jawan; fares better than WAR

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: This is how Deepika Padukone celebrated the joyous occasion

Deepika Padukone recently took to her social media and shared with everyone how she celebrated the joyous occasion in her own little way. The actress like many of the Indians who were not fortunate enough to be part of Ram Mandir's Pran Prathistha' ceremony light a Diya at her home. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too in one of her past interview stated that those who cannot be physically present to witness the mega event can light Diya's at their respective homes to celebrate the welcome of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. Check out Deepika Padukone's post below. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan: Salaries of Bollywood celebs' bodyguards will leave you shocked

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Ranbir, Alia marked their presence, Virushka gave it a miss

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt went to attend the historic event. Ranbir even stated that how he wish he could have taken his daughter Raha to the ceremony. Alia Bhatt was seen chanting Jai Shri Ram, while Ranbir was seen clicking pictures to make sure that he captures the remarkable event in his camera lens forever.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli too were invited for the Ram Mandir 'Pran Prathistha' ceremony, however both of them gave the mega event a miss. While neither Anushka nor Virat has reveled the reason behind their absence, it is stated that Virat and Anushka are currently dealing with some personal issue and hence the duo choose to skip the mega event. Many felt that Anushka Sharma's pregnancy might be the reason that the power couple didn't attend Lord Ram's ceremony.