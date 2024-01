Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration event has become one of the most extravagant events that we have seen in recent times. Some of the biggest names from across the industry are in Ayodhya to be a part of the ceremony. From Amitabh Bachchan to Rajinikanth, some of the most well-known and celebrated stars have reached Ayodhya for the same. Social media is abuzz with viral pictures and videos from Ayodhya. It is nothing short of a festival. Amidst all of this, Om Raut's movie Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh is trending on social media. The movie received major criticism post its release, however, fans are now raving about the film due to one reason. It is because of its song Ram Siya Ram. Also Read - HanuMan makers donate THIS whopping amount towards Ayodhya Ram Mandir construction

BollywoodLife has top entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - HanuMan: Netizens advice Adipurush stars Prabhas, Om Raut to take lessons from Teja Sajja, Prasanth Varma, 'In Se Training Leni Chahiye'

Adipurush trends on social media for thanks to its song

On social media, there are videos that have gone viral in which all can get a glimpse of the glorious Ram Mandir that has been decked up in gorgeous lights and flowers. In background score of this video is the song Ram Siya Ram from Prabhas' Adipurush. Netizens are of an opinion that the song goes perfectly well with the vibe and the mood of the video. One of the tweets also suggested how the makers of Adipurush missed a golden chance and how the film could have been bigger than Baahubali. There is no denying that the song actually does go well with the videos and captures the mood. Also Read - HanuMan: Netizens laud VFX of Prasanth Varma's film, say 'Did Adipurush really have a budget of Rs 400 crore' [Check Reactions]

Trending Now

Check out Ayodhya Ram Mandir video below:

#RamMandir is ready and glorious . The #Adipurush song is so Beautiful as the background. These songs will be immortal Cleanliness is pivotal. Whenever You visit Temples, maintain neatness and Tell people around to maintain tidiness#RamMandirPranPrathistha #JaiShriRam pic.twitter.com/k3ydWiVXDi — Ravi @??Prabhas Army ??? (@RaviPrabhas333) January 22, 2024

#RamMandir is ready and glorious . The #Adipurush song is so Beautiful as the background. These songs will be immortal Cleanliness is pivotal. Whenever You visit Temples, maintain neatness and Tell people around to maintain tidiness#RamMandirPranPrathistha #JaiShriRam pic.twitter.com/k3ydWiVXDi — Ravi @??Prabhas Army ??? (@RaviPrabhas333) January 22, 2024

Talking about celebrities at Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Prastistha ceremony, stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and many more celebrities have reached to attend the function. Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and daughter Isha Ambani are also present. It is being hailed as one of the biggest days for India.