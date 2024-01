Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: The world is eagerly anticipating the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir on January 22, 2024, when the idol of Shri Ram will finally be unveiled. It is an event of great historical significance, and actress Dipika Chikhlia, known for her iconic portrayal of Sita Maa in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana, has confirmed her attendance. It is no surprise that Dipika has been invited, given that her portrayal of Sita Maa is considered the most honest and pure representation of the goddess, surpassing all other actresses who have played the role on screen. This event promises to be a grand celebration of Indian culture and tradition, and Dipika's presence will undoubtedly add to the excitement and grandeur of the occasion. Also Read - Adipurush: OG Sita Dipika Chikhlia questions why Ramayan is made every two years, 'You cannot make a replica of what we made'

Dipika Chikhlia on celebrating Diwali on January 22

Dipika Chikhila is thrilled and confident to be participating in one of India's biggest religious events. She feels honored and excited to be a part of the unveiling of Lord Ram's idol, which is expected to be a historic and divine moment. Dipika is grateful that people still remember her for her portrayal of Sita and she confidently hopes that they will continue to think of her in that way. She urges all Indians to celebrate Diwali on January 22,2024 to commemorate this auspicious occasion. Dipika requests everyone to light their homes with diyas to celebrate Lord Ram with pure joy and happiness.

Security has been tightened ahead of the grand event, and AI technology will be used to ensure that there is no breach of security. Along with Dipika, actors such as Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Prabhas, and others have also been invited to be a part of this historic moment.