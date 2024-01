The whole of India is gearing up for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Event. A number of celebs from different film industries will be attending the opening of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra. In Mumbai, there is a replace of the Ram Mandir Rath. Devendra Fadnavis and Rohit Shetty did the inauguration of the replica. A number of celebs are expected to visit the place in Mumbai in the coming days. PM Narendra Modi has flagged off special rituals 11 days leading upto the opening of Ram Mandir. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani also visited the replica today. Also Read - Ahead of Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration, Sanjay Dutt expresses desire to visit the temple

About to be wedded couple Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani visit the Ram Mandir replica

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are supposed to be tying the knot in February. They have been together for more than three years now. The destination wedding will supposedly happen in Goa. Reports suggested that Jackky Bhagnani already celebrated a bachelor's party in Thailand. Rohit Shetty, Rajkumar Hirani are two of the top Bollywood filmmakers who are invited for the Ram Janmabhoomi event in Ayodhya.

Ram Mandir Event to be skipped by the Shankaracharyas?

The four main Shankaracharyas are not going to attend the pran pratishthan of the idol of Lord Rama. They have said the event is not as per Vedic scriptures. Maintaining a neutral stand, they said they do not support nor do they protest against this temple event. Special flights and trains have been organized for Ayodhya for devotees. The gold door of the temple is supposed to be one of the huge highlights. Construction and infrastructure development work is happening at quick pace. It seems more than 10,000 CCTV cameras have been installed for the mega opening of the Ram Mandir.

Some days back, members of the Maharashtra RSS gave the special invitation to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Even Mahaveer Jain was with them. Sunny Deol, Yash, Prabhas, Raveena Tandon, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar are some of the top stars expected to be there for the opening of the Ram Mandir.