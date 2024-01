Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration saw a number of celebs in attendance. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor attended the opening along with Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. A number of videos of all celebs is going viral on social media. One of the videos we can see that Ranbir Kapoor is busy clicking a selfie from the event while Alia Bhatt and Shloka Mehta are deep into a conversation. Ranbir Kapoor was seated in the same row with his childhood friend, Akash Ambani. In the second row, we can see Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. When Ranbir Kapoor clicks the pic, it looks like even Kat has come in the frame. Also Read - Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: HanuMan producers Mythri Movie Makers to donate Rs 2.6 crores for the historic event

This video was shared by Instant Bollywood. Subhash Ghai made the original video from the event. We can see that Katrina Kaif used the Jai Shree Ram banner to cover her face. Some said that she also took a Ghunghaat for this. A netizen commented, "Katrina ji ko koi bataye ki usse sir pe nahi gale mei latkaya jata hai," while others said that netizens had eyes only for Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif.

Stars deck in traditional best for Ayodhya Ram Mandir Event

Alia Bhatt wore a blue saree with Ramayana motifs done all over the border. She had her hair in a bun. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif chose a golden silk saree with a full blouse. Ranbir Kapoor who plays Lord Rama in Ramayana went a step ahead to don a dhoti with a kurta and shawl. Vicky Kaushal chose a kurta with a shawl. Shloka Mehta was in a baby pink saree with gajra in her hair. The whole Ambani family was present.