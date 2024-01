Jai Shri Ram, the only chant every Indian is screaming loud and clear right now. The Pran Prathishta ceremony of Lord Ram will be happening at Ayodhya today and B Town celebs have left to be a part of this super special day. And to everyone's surprise, Bollywood's new superstar Ranbir Kapoor was spotted wearing a dhoti- kurta as he was spotted at the private airport along with his wife Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Rohit Shetty leaving for Ayodhya. The fans and netizens are mighty impressed with the Animal star's Indian avatar. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen portraying Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Alia Bhatt too looked for hours in a beautiful blue saree. And fans are hailing them as a perfect couple. Also Read - Animal on OTT: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna film to release with extended cut; fans of the actress are in for a surprise

Watch the video of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt leaving for Ayodhya to attend Ram Mandir Pran Prathista

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Along with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal too were spotted at the private airport, and boy the Merry Christmas actress looked stunning in a golden saree and you just cannot take your eyes off the beauty. She is glowing and how. Katrina and Vicky happily posed for the shutterbugs as they leave for the Pran Prathista ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

Watch the video of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal leaving for Ayodhya to attend the Ram Mandir inauguration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Watch the video of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor both grabbed the eyes all over again with their perfect Indian ensemble. Vicky Kaushal too donned an Indian sherwani and the fans love how our B Town celebs never fail to impress with their outing for the occasions. Along withandtoo were spotted leaving for the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya.