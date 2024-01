Jackie Shroff is known as one of the most humble personalities in Bollywood. He is admired for his interviews, food recipes, and the way he supports environmental causes. Jaggu Dada, as Jackie Shroff is fondly called, has won the hearts of the audience many times through his kind gestures. Once again, the actor has amazed people with his humility as he recently mopped the floors of Lord Ram temple in Mumbai. Social media users have hailed Jackie for always being the most humble and honest celebrity. Check out the video below to witness the actor's kind gesture. Also Read - Jackie Shroff's advice to son Tiger Shroff on 'Bollywood' proves why he is father of the millennium

Jackie Shroff mops stairs of Lord Ram temple

Jackie Shroff recently participated in a cleanliness drive, where he along with other celebrities' cleaned and mopped the floors of Mumbai's oldest Lord Ram temple. In the below video you can see how Jackie Shroff is fully immersed while cleaning the floor. The actor being a true devotee of Lord Ram cleaned the temple with utmost honesty and devotion. Check out the video below.

Netizens laud Jackie Shroff's kind gesture

As soon as the video was uploaded on social media, many netizens appreciated Jackie Shroff's kind gesture. Netizens wrote how Bollywood actors can learn from him to stay grounded and be humble even after attaining such a massive popularity. Check out the reactions below.

Recently Jackie Shroff also expressed his wish of being a part of the historical moment when Lord Ram's idol will be unveiled in Ayodhya. While its not known whether Jackie Shroff has been invited or not for the 22 January, 2024's mega religious event, one thing is for sure that Jaggu dada is indeed a true devotee of Lord Ram.