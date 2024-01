Kangana Ranaut has been in Ayodhya since yesterday. The actress is soaking in the festive fervour and spirits as Ram Jamnbhoomi Mandir was inaugurated today at the hands of PM Narendra Modi. Kangana Ranaut looks very pretty in a saree and has been taking part in rituals and chanting Jai Shree Ram along with other devotees and attendees. And she recently shared a video of herself chanting Jai Shree Ram and it is one of the most beautiful videos on the internet today.

Kangana Ranaut celebratory Ram Virajman in Ayodhya

It is a momentous occasion and an auspicious day for every Hindu right now. Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha happened today at around 12:20 pm and it was attended by various celebrities such as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit and more. Kangana Ranaut has been in Ayodhya for the last couple of days. She shared a video just a couple of minutes ago in which she is seen devotedly chanting Jai Shree Ram. She looks so happy and in the mood of celebrations which is resonating with every Hindu right now. "Ram aa gaye," she wrote in the caption.

Watch the video of Kangana in Ayodhya here:

Netizens react to Kangana's Ram Mandir Inauguration video

A lot of fans and Hindus who are living and witnessing this auspicious moment are joining Kangana Ranaut from their homes by commenting Jai Shree Ram in the comments. Everyone celebrating from their homes are chanting alongside Kangana. Check them out here:

This is all of us right now ? Thank you @KanganaTeam for representing our feelings ❤️?? Jai Shree Ram ?#KanganaRanaut #RamMandirPranPrathistha #JaiShreeRam pic.twitter.com/Z6FFe8hxMZ — Jaadoo (@JaadooIsBack) January 22, 2024

Yes. She's not only beautiful,she is the most talented actress,pure sanatani & queen of bharatiya cinema Love you queen #KanganaRanaut ❤️ ? — ♕ (@TeraKabil) January 22, 2024

Flaunt your Dharma like #KanganaRanaut does unapologetically!

Sanatani Sherni for a reason ? pic.twitter.com/kafrLYhd7X — Suhanth Raj (@suhanthraj) January 22, 2024

Watch this video of Kangana Ranaut here:

Kangana celebrating the Pran Pratishtha is the mood and vibe throughout the country. In every corner of the country, Ram Bhajan is being sung and played, puja, and hom-havan are organised and everyone is welcoming Lord Ram to Ayodhya. In Ayodhya, Kangana Ranaut reunited with her Fashion director Madhur Bhandarkar. Also joining her is her sister Rangoli Chandel.

A lot of Bollywood celebs are in Ayodhya including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Anupam Kher, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta and more.