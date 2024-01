Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The excitement of Indians is at an all-time high as the unveiling of Lord Ram's idol in the Ram Mandir, Ayodhya, is only a few days away. As previously reported, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been offering his services at the temple in Ayodhya for the past few days. Arun Govil, Sunil Lehri, and Dipika Chikalia, actors who gained fame from the television series Ramayan, arrived in Ayodhya on January 17, 2024. The inauguration of Lord Ram's idol is scheduled for January 22, 2024. Due to the historical significance of the event, lakhs of devotees are flocking to Ayodhya, and almost all hotels are fully booked. Sunil Lehri, who played the character of Laxman in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana, recently revealed that even after two days of arrival, he is still unable to find a place to stay. Also Read - Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: Devara star Jr NTR to skip the ceremony due to THIS reason

For all the latest Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Ayodhya Ram Mandir Exclusive: Shrimad Ramayan actor Arav Chowdharry talks about the Pran Prastishtha ceremony; says 'It is a very special feeling'

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Sunil Lahri has no place to stay

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Ayodhya beamed with joy when actors Arun Govil, Dipika Chikalia and Sunil Lehri who played Lord Ram, goddess Sita and Lord Laxman respectively in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana, arrived in their city on January 17, 2024. Post Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana, many films and television series have been made on the life of Lord Ram and goddess Sita however none of them have come even an inch closer to Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan. Till today many devotes see the above actors as replica of the gods. In a recent interview with Aaj Tak, Sunil Lehri expressed his joy of being in Ayodhya. He stated that he visited Ayodhya two years back for the shoot of his upcoming project. The actor mentioned that since then the city has completely changed. The vibe and energy is so pure and it feels that almost every house has a devotee of Lord Ram. Also Read - Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani seek blessings at Ram Mandir Rath replica ahead of rumoured wedding [Watch Video]

Trending Now

Sunil however expressed his concern as its been two days of him arriving in Ayodhya but he still haven't got a place to stay. He mentioned that all hotels rooms are almost full and he is worried as in where he will stay till the time of inauguration, 'How will I attend the ceremony?' questions Sunil Lehri . The actor is hoping that he will soon find a suitable place to stay in Ayodhya