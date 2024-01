Ayodhya Ram Mandir: On January 22, 2024, the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram took place in Ayodhya, which was a historic moment in the history of India. Lord Ram's idol was finally unveiled in Ram Mandir after years of waiting. Several significant personalities from the country were invited to be part of the joyous occasion, including Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Sachin Tendulkar, and others. Ramayan star Arun Govil was the first among the celebrities who arrived in Ayodhya, and his presence definitely added extra charm to the entire ceremony. However, Arun Govil is not too happy after his visit to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Also Read - Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Did Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony? This viral picture suggests so

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Ramayan star Arun Govil expresses disappointment

Arun Govil, along with his Ramayan co-stars Dipika Chikhila and Sunil Lahri, arrived in Ayodhya on January 17, 2024. All three stars have been part of Ramanand Sagar's epic saga Ramayana, and hence their presence was of utmost importance in the ceremony. Arun has also expressed his gratitude for inviting him to witness the historical moment. However, after his visit to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, the actor is disappointed. Speaking to Bharat 24, the actor said that although he is happy that he got the opportunity to attend Lord Ram's Pran Pratishtha ceremony, he didn't get the darshan. The actor was quoted saying, "The dream has been fulfilled, but I did not get to do 'darshan'. I can't say anything at the moment."

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony was celebrated with great joy across India. People who did not got the opportunity to witness the historical moment in person celebrated the joyous occasion by visiting their nearby Lord Ram temple and lighting Diya's at their respective home.