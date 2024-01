The inauguration of Ayodhya Ram Mandir is something millions of Indians are waiting for. While the political top brass will be present, invitations have been sent out to film stars from Bollywood and regional industries. As we know, Ranbir Kapoor is playing Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The superstar has delivered an epic performance in Animal, a movie which has captured the minds of the audience like no other film of 2023. Now, pictures have come of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt being invited for the Ram Mandir Janmabhoomi Event later this month. Also Read - Ahead of Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration, Virat Kohli wins hearts with his gesture as Ram Siya Ram plays during SA vs IND test match

BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp.

RSS members invite Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for the function

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

In the picture, we can see the couple being given an invitation by Sunil Ambekar, who is the Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of RSS, and Ajay Mudpe, Prant Prachar Pramukh, RSS Konkan. Filmmaker Mahaveer Jain is also here with them. A host of stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit, Sunny Deol, Ajay Devgn, Prabhas, Yash, Ayushmann Khurrana are supposed to be there. Mahaveer Jain along with filmmakers like Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Rohit Shetty will be there too.

Trending Now

Netizens remind organisers of Ranbir Kapoor's love for beef

Many years back, Ranbir Kapoor who is a foodie had said that he likes beef. In general, he was very fond of non-veg dishes which included his late grandmother's mutton curry as well. This issue was raked up during the promotions of Brahmastra by some elements. On seeing the pics, netizens reacted similarly. A person commented, "Waah! RSS giving this to Alia Bhatt!! Kya baat h, lol Mahesh Sahab bhi ayenge na? Who literally said ki 26/11 is a whole prop by RSS! Have some shame RSS!!!!" Another one stated, "Wow ab beef khane wale bhi jayege wahan," and "Shame on you @rssorg_official ,beef consumers are being invited? Shame on you."

We have seen that Bollywood movies and movie stars are subject to great scrutiny by some radical elements. The whole controversy around Pathaan and orange coloured Besharam Rang Bikini even made international headlines.