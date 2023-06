and Aparshakti Khurrana were spotted with their mother Poonam Khurrana at the Mumbai airport. The brothers have returned to base after the demise of their father P Khurrana. Also Read - Before Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Haddi, these Bollywood actors who stunned audiences in female roles

While leaving the airport premises, Ayushmann and Aparshakti walking on either side of Poonam, held their mother's hands affectionately. P Khurrana died after a prolonged ailment. After the death, the family went to Chennai to pay their last respects.

The video of Ayushmann and Aparshakti holding their mother's hands was shared on social media. The video captured Ayushmann dressed in a pale green coloured T-shirt and black cargo joggers. He also sported a pair of transparent sunglasses and wore a mask. Aparshakti donned a light blue tee with joggers of a little darker hue and layered the outfit with a white shirt. A sunglass was tucked into his neck chain.

Both Ayushmann and Aparshaksi looked stylish in their casual avatars, carrying bags on their shoulders. Poonam wore a black-and-white, polka-dotted kurta with white leggings.

P Khurrana, an esteemed astrologer by profession was reportedly suffering from a “prolonged incurable ailment.” Not long after his father's demise, Ayushmann, known for his feel-good Shayaris penned a heartfelt note on Instagram in the memoir of P Khurrana. “Maa ka khayal rakhna hai aur humesha saath rehna hai… Thank you for your upbringing, love, sense of humor, and the most beautiful memories,” read an excerpt of what he wrote.

On the work front, Ayushmann is geared up for the release of his upcoming romance drama Dream Girl 2. He has been paired with . Meanwhile, Aparshakti was last seen in Amazon Prime web series Jubilee.