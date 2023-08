As Ayushmann Khurrana's much-awaited comedy-drama, Dream Girl 2 is finally gearing up for its release, the excitement around the same is absolutely at its peak. While the trailer and the recently released Dil Ka Telephone 2.0 song have given a perfect dose of entertainment, what it brings along is Ayushmann back as a beautiful and charming Pooja. Having left the audience absolutely stunned with his performance, Ayushmann indeed is arriving with the sequel of the biggest hit of his career, Dream Girl released in 2019. Also Read - Dream Girl 2 Trailer OUT: Ayushmann Khurrana aka Pooja is back to add tadka and spice; Paresh Rawal is his best as usual

With Dream Girl, Ayushmann truly won the hearts of the audience by bringing one of its kind comedy to the big screen. While the film received tremendous love from the audience, it also emerged as a big commercial hit with its massive box office collection making it Ayushmann's biggest hit film. The film saw Ayushmann and Annu Kapoor reunite after Vicky Doner and interestingly, they both are playing the same role in the upcoming Dream Girl 2. Also Read - Dream Girl 2: Upset Ananya Panday complaints to Chunky Panday; father-daughter duo announce trailer date in a hilarious way

The trailer of its sequel Dream Girl 2 was recently been released which gave the idea of its story might be a continuation of the previous one but this time in a bigger and better way. While Ayushmann as Pooja made everyone fall in love with his voice, in Dream Girl 2 he will go step ahead as his face has already been revealed in the trailer. This has indeed justified that sequels have huge potential as we have recently seen in the case of Gadar. Also Read - Dream Girl 2 first look: Ayushmann Khurrana as Pooja wows fans; say 'he looks better than real girls'

Trending Now

Gadar 2 became an instant hit because of the goodwill and credibility of Gadar. Moreover, Dream Girl 2 also brings along an ensemble cast of talented actors like Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, while Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, and Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Manoj Joshi, and Annu Kapoor in other prominent roles.

The film has been written by Raaj Shaandilyaa, who directed its first part as well. As the trailer has now been released, Dream Girl 2 is looking absolutely interesting and fresh. It would be interesting to see how the film will entertain us with his indistinct humor.