Ayushmann Khurrana is trending and going viral online and how! The actor's video wherein he is sleeping has grabbed everyone's attention. Ayushmann's video has invited memes and the phrase 'Ayushmann sleeping' is trending on Twitter. Yep, bizarre as it sounds, it's true! The video seems from the set of one of his projects. Ayushmann is seen lying on a couch and dozing off. Actors as it is have a hectic schedule. Hence, whenever and wherever they get the time and a comfortable position, they are likely to nod off. And it seems to be the case with the Dream Girl 2 actor as well. The memes are hilarious and how! Ayushmann has also joined the trend. Also Read - Dream Girl 2: Will Pooja finally reveal her face in upcoming Eid promotional video?

Ayushmann Khurrana invites memes

Well, the video has grabbed headlines in entertainment news as the video and also the image of Ayushmann Khurrana sleeping have been turned into memes. And who would have thought that one sleeping video could be relatable enough to every one. From employees to students, the memes will relate to everyone. Check out the viral memes of Ayushmann sleeping here: Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Ranveer Singh in Dhoom 4 and more actor combos we want in Bollywood films

Caught on camera: Ayushmann caught sleeping on set!

Ayushmann Khurrana joins the meme fest

Ayushmann Khurrana would have been taken pleasantly aback after seeing himself trending on Twitter. Nonetheless, the actor took it sportingly and shared a meme featuring himself in his Instagram stories. Yes, you read that right. Ayushmann jumped the wagon of memes that are going viral online right now. He shared the meme which reads: ‘When you are using your phone in the night and suddenly your mom enters the room.’ Check it out below: Also Read - Ravi Kishan REVEALS how he escaped casting couch when a woman asked him to come over for coffee 'raat mein'

Ayushmann Khurrana gears up for his concert in the US

Apart from his movie Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann Khurrana is going to tour the US in a couple of months. The actor and singer is too excited to take to the stage and sing. Ayushmann says that he can live without watching films but not without listening to music and that it is an intrinsic part of his life. Well, Ayushmann has been a part of a band in college. He enthralled everyone by singing Pani Da Rang in his debut movie Vicky Donor. He has also sung for solo music videos which have been immensely popular too. And as much as fans love watching him on-screen, they even love to hear him seeing.

Ayushmann shares that his last include a lot of retro songs and songs from Govinda which he claims are his USP. He says they rely heavily on nostalgia to Pani Da Rang most often gets him the major reactions. Ayushmann will tour in July and August in the US.