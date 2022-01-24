Ayushmann Khurrana's is without an ounce of doubt one of the most sought after actrors in Bollywood today. Not only have his movie been critically lauded by all and sundry, he's also one of those rare actors from any generation to have managed to strike box office gold with topical subjects told in an entertaining manner. In short, life's good for Ayushmann Khurrana. However, his last release, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, made life a little worrying for the star, and its effects might be felt in one of his upcoming releases. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth staying in the same hotel, fans make BTS groove on Pushpa's Srivalli and more

A well-placed source within the industry has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that T-Series the producers of Ayushmann Khurrana's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui are none too please with the box office performance of the film – despite generally favourable reviews like most of his movies, the movie just couldn't click with the audience, unlike most of his movies.

Now, since T-Series are producing two of Ayushmann's upcoming movies, our source informs us that that they're seriously contemplating a direct OTT release for the movie as while the production house is well aware of the uncertain times in theatres due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the audience having become extremely choosy, they also apparently don't want to take a chance again, more so because it now seems that the audience is only venturing into theatres for big, larger-than-life cinema (read Sooryavanshi, Pushpa), a bracket clearly don't fall under. However, there's no word yet on whether it's Anek or An Action Hero, which is being proposed for said OTT release.

Meanwhile, An Action Hero, co-produced by 's T-Series and Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions, recently kicked off its first day of shoot in London. also stars alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in the movie, directed by Anirudh Iyer.