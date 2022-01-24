Ayushmann Khurrana's next after Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui headed straight to OTT? Here's what we know [EXCUSIVE]

As per our source, the makers of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui are none too pleased with its box office performance and are seriously contemplating an OTT release for the next movie of Ayushmann Khurrana since they're again producing it