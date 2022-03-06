Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap says, 'Even a quickie in our case it costs a lot of calories'

When it comes being candid, there's probably no one better than Ayushmann's Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap. She has always been talked about hush-hush topics unabashedly and unapologetically. She will be seen as a guest on 's chat show, Shape Of You, talking about her fitness, mental health and overall well-being. And while celebrities are often seen sweating it out in the gym, Tahira went on to reveal that a quickie is enough to burn a lot of calories for the day. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill OPENS UP about her mental health on Shilpa Shetty's chat show: 'Sidharth Shukla mujhe hamesha haste hue dekhna chahta tha'

As Tahira indulged in a candid chat with Shilpa Shetty, she said in the snippet, "Even a quickie in our case it costs a lot of calories." Well, that's some kind of a revelation. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif announce Tiger 3 release date; Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad wins his family's heart

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Not long ago, Tahira had shared a excerpt from her book, The 7 Sins of Being A Mother, which was about her honeymoon with husband . She revealed the surge of emotions, which she felt, when the couple left for a three-day honeymoon trip to Bangkok leaving their 7 month-old son to her parents. Also Read - RIP Shane Warne: Shilpa Shetty, Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda and others mourn the loss of the legendary Australian spinner

While the honeymoon plans were not executed as per the plan, the duo accomplished their mission on the flight back home. “As we sat in the aircraft our deprived eyes met, acknowledging all that had and hadn’t happened. Mission unaccomplished. We broke into laughter. As our flight took off and we put on our seat belts, our hands brushed against each other. It was electrifying. Soon our hands had found a life of their own; they knew each other’s travel routes too well. We took off quite literally. The seat belt sign went off. We headed to the lavatory one after the other and soon became members of the legendary mile-high club. Mission well accomplished!” Tahira wrote in the book.

Ayushmann and Tahira were childhood sweethearts. The two fell for each other when they both were just 19 years old. They got married in 2008. The couple welcomed their son Virajveer in 2012 and daughter Varushka in 2014.