B Praak targeted by Lawrence Bishnoi gang member; death threat sparks…

B Praak has received death threats from a Lawrence Bishnoi gang member. Police have been investigating this matter. Read on.

Singer B Praak has recently received death threats from a Lawrence Bishnoi gang member, who demanded Rs 10 crore. He threatened to kill the singer if the demand was not fulfilled. Then singer alerted the police and set up security for the singer. The caller identified as Arju Bishnoi. He has given a week to another Punjabi singer Dilnoor, who has been associated with Praak. The caller asked him to pass on the message to B Praak. As reported, the caller said, “Pass this message to B Praak that we want 10 crore. You have one week. Go to any country you want, but if anyone associated with him is found nearby, we will cause damage.”

The caller added that if the demand is not met, then they would reduce him to dust. He also threatened B Praak with death. He said that if the money was not paid, Praak would be buried in the ground. After Dilnoor’s complaint, police have started the investigation. The police official said that they are conducting further investigation to trace the source of the calls and identify the accused, who made the calls.

As the complaint mentioned, there will be serious consequences if the money is not paid. Dilnoor said in his complaint that he first received two missed calls from foreign numbers on January 5, which he didn’t answer.

After that day, he received another call from a different foreign number. When he answered, he found the conversation suspicious and disconnected the call.

Pratik Bachan, who is popularly known as B Praak, is a famous singer. He is also the music director in Punjabi and Hindi music. His hit music includes Mann Bharryaa, Ranjha and Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge. P Braak has given music to films like Qismat, Shershaah, Lekh, Moh, Animal, Sufna, Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat, Batla House, Sky Force, Honeymoon and Yodha to name a few.

He recently gave voice to the Border 2 song, Hindustan Meri Jaan. Border 2 is slated to be released in theatres on January 23, 2026. The hype of the song and the movie has been increasing as it gets closer to theatrical release. The movie stars Sunny Deol, Ahan Shetty, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles. The film has been directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Nidhi Dutta, J. P. Dutta, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar.

