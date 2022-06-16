B Praak's second baby dies at birth; singer pens emotional note on feeling devastated at the loss

Singer B Praak and his wife are devastated with the demise of his newborn baby at birth. The couple was supposed to welcome their second child but unfortunately, their baby couldn't survive. The singer shared the heartbreaking news with his fans with a painful and emotional note about his loss. Also Read - OMG! Selena Gomez proves to be a MASSIVE Divya Khosla Kumar fan; apes her famous Sitara pose from Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi – view pic

"With deepest pain we have to announce that our new born baby has passed away at the time of birth. It is the most painful phase we going through as parents. We would like to thank all the doctors and the staff for their endless efforts and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we request you all to kindly give us our privacy at this time. Yours Meera & Bpraak," read his statement posted on Instagram. B Praak and Meera tied the knot on April 4, 2019. They welcomed their first child in 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B PRAAK(HIS HIGHNESS) (@bpraak)

Last year, B Praak won the coveted title for the Best Male Playback Singer for his song Teri Mitti at the 67th National Film Awards. While it was a surreal moment for him, it was also overwhelming as he finds himself in the company of his fellow winners.

"It has been a year full of things to be grateful for. But of all the highlights, this award shines brightest. I am so overwhelmed. It's a surreal moment for me and I feel so blessed that we as a team created a song that resonated with a nation in such a strong way. Today will always remain a precious day in my career. Every artist wants to be valued and there cannot be a greater honour than the National Award," the singer spoke about his big win.

B Praak's song, Teri Mitti gave the nation a lump in the throat as it made everyone feel for the fallen heroes and their supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. The song composed by Arko with lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir was the highlight of the 2019 war film .