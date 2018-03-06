Baaghi 2: Here's how Tiger Shroff was trained to deliver kickass stunts featured in the trailer - watch video

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2 has created humungous buzz among the movie buffs with its mind-blowing trailer and the recently released chartbuster song Mundiyan. The trailer shattered many records on the digital platform and made us watch it again and again for its high octane stunts and stupendous action sequences. To know what went to make this action thriller, the makers of Baaghi 2 have released the trailer making of the video and we must say Tiger deserves huge applauds for his hard work and dedication. Also Read - Big-budget Bollywood movies of 2021: Sooryavanshi, '83, Pathan, Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai and more

Watch the making right here:

Talking about being an action hero, Tiger had said, " I think I have been preparing for this since my childhood. It was my dream to be an action hero. It was challenging, but it is my passion and dream, so I think I was being prepared for it since I was a child and I would like to thank master Shifuji as he was instrumental in this film for the action training."

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios, the film also stars Randeep Hooda, Prateik Babbar and Manoj Bajpayee in pivotal roles. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 2 releases in theatres on March 30, 2018. Earlier the film was slated to release on April 27 but later it was preponed to March 30. In fact, producer Sajid Nadiadwala is so impressed with Baaghi 2 that he already announced Baaghi 3, which will again feature Tige Shroff and will be directed by Ahmed Khan. Anyway, do you think the action film will become Tiger Shroff’s first Rs 100 crore film? Share your thoughts in the comment section below…