Prabhas and Anushka Shetty are one of the most-loved onscreen couples. The fan following they have among the south audiences is huge. The duo, earlier worked for Billa, Mirchi, Baahubali Part and Part 2 movies together and became popular for their onscreen chemistry. Their fans so much want to watch them together on the big screen once again and looks like their wish is going to come true. In what can only be described as a delight for fans, the dynamic duo of Anushka Shetty and Prabhas is all set to share the silver screen once again.

Speculations are rife that Shobu Yarlagadda, the producer of Baahubali is producing a film with Prabhas and Anushka once again. He has another big-budget film on the cards and would like to have this amazing onscreen couple play the lead roles in it. If this news becomes true, we will soon witness their sizzling chemistry on the big screen once again. Fans of the duo would want to watch them together on the big screen once again.

If these talented actors, who garnered immense praise for their onscreen chemistry in previous collaborations, are reuniting for an upcoming project, then it is going to be an epic project as the box office collections will be on a record-breaking level. The news has sent the film industry and their admirers into a frenzy, eagerly anticipating the magic these two stars will create together.

Anushka Shetty and Prabhas' on-screen chemistry has been a significant factor contributing to the success of their previous collaborations. Their sizzling chemistry was most notably showcased in the Baahubali franchise, where they portrayed the iconic characters of Devasena and Amarendra Baahubali. Audiences were enthralled by their performances, which played a crucial role in the films' massive global success. An official confirmation on the same is awaited.

On the work front, Prabhas is awaiting the release of Salaar on September 28. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel. He also has Kalki 2898 AD with Nag Ashwin as the director.