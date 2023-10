Prabhas and Anushka Shetty are among the most celebrated stars of the South film industry. The actors have been paired opposite each other in films like Billa, Mirchi, and more. The most successful venture starring the two is the Baahubali series. Given their crackling chemistry on screen, fans have been wanting to see them as real life couple. Rumours are being heard since ages now that Prabhas and Anushka are indeed a couple. But they have maintained stoic silence. Now, once again, stories around their secret marriage are ruling headlines. All because of the viral images. Also Read - Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor to give up non-veg food, alcohol to play Ram; follows Prabhas, Akshay Kumar?

Fact check about Anushka Shetty and Prabhas' viral pictures

In times of AI, anything is possible. Some images of Prabhas and Anushka Shetty have gone viral on social media. These images show them as bride and groom. In fact, there are some images showing them holding a baby indicating that they are parents. It won't take a genius to understand that these are simply AI generated images and not the real ones. This also shows how much fans love their pairing as everyone is simply adoring these images. In alter universe, fans have already matched them as Mr and Mrs.

Check out Anushka Shetty and Prabhas' pictures below:

If not wedding, are Anushka Shetty and Prabhas going to pair up soon in upcoming film? Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty actress recently shared her views on the same. In an interview with Pinkvilla, she stated that it is not in her hands as it is upon the filmmakers to cast them together. She was quoted saying, "That decision isn't in my hands. While I know that fans love our pairing, it ultimately depends on a great story and vision. I hope someone writes a compelling script and character that both Prabhas and I find appealing."

Prabhas' upcoming films

On the work front, Prabhas has a very busy schedule ahead. He is going to be seen in Salaar next. The film will mostly clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki in end of December 2023. Soon after, he has Kalki 2898 AD releasing in January. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and more.

