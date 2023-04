Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique are hosting an Iftaar party tonight. And it has already begun. Popular celebrities from the film and television world have come to the grand Iftaar party. From Salman Khan to Pooja Hegde, Rashami Desai, Emraan Hashmi and more have already walked the red carpet at the Baba Siddique Iftaar party. Pooja Hegde, who will be next seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman dropped by looking exceptionally pretty. However, her dress has been slammed by fans online. Yes, you read that right. Pooja Hegde is being slammed by netizens for her revealing dress. Also Read - Salman Khan's grand entry, Shah Rukh Khan's back door exit, Iulia Vantur dines with the Khan family - 9 things we observed at Baba Siddique's Iftar party

Pooja Hegde gets flak for inappropriate dressing at Baba Siddique Iftaar Party

Baba Siddique's Iftaar Party is already making headlines in Entertainment News now. Pooja Hegde is there. She is seen in a black outfit. The actress wore an almost backless blouse with a short plunging neckline. She wore a fish-cut skirt with tulle layers. As soon as Pooja walked in, all eyes were on her. She greeted the esteemed hosts, Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique.

Watch the video of Pooja Hegde at Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique's Iftaar party here:

Pooja Hegde gets trolled by netizens for her revealing Iftaar party dress

Pooja Hegde looks pretty but netizens were quick to call out the actress for wearing such a revealing dress for the Iftaar bash. A lot of people slammed Pooja saying that she forgot to read the invitation or also trolled her saying that she might be attending the Iftaar party for the first time. The South Indian actress usually wins hearts with her amazing dressing sense but Pooja Hegde is at the receiving end of the netizens this time.

Pooja Hegde about dating Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan costar Salman Khan

Pooja Hegde is also linked to her costar Salman Khan. The superstar is also attending the Iftaar Party. Ever since Pooja and Salman started working, they have been linked together. Once Pooja was snapped wearing Salman Khan's bracelet and thereafter, rumours spread about them dating each other. However, recently, Pooja clarified that she is not dating anyone and is single. The actress shared that she is hopping from one city to another city and is entirely focussed on her work.