Baba Siddique-Zeeshan Siddique's Iftaar Bash is happening in the city. And loads of celebrities from the film and television world have joined the grand party. From Salman Khan to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, Emraan Hashmi and more celebs have joined Baba Siddique's Iftaar party. Former TV actress and Bigg Boss fame Sana Khan was also at the party with her husband, Mufti Anas Saiyad. However, a video from Baba Siddique's Iftaar Party is going viral featuring Sana.

Sana Khan struggles to walk at Baba Siddique's Iftaar Party

Sana Khan and Mufti Anas Saiyad have grabbed headlines in Entertainment News right now. They were at the Baba Siddique Iftaar Party a couple of minutes ago. Paparazzi have shared the video of an agitated Sana Khan who is pregnant and expecting her first child on their official social handle which is going viral online. Pregnant Sana Khan looks as though she is struggling with something. The actress was seen walking out with her husband, Anas Saiyad. The latter is almost seen dragging her out. Sana is also seen struggling to walk. By the end of the video, we see Sana calling out to her husband and saying that she won't be able to walk anymore at all.

Watch the video of Sana Khan from Baba Siddique's Iftaar party here:

Netizens slam Sana Khan's husband Anas Saiyad for dragging her out of the party

Netizens have watched the video and have slammed Anas Saiyad for dragging Sana Khan who seems unable to put another step ahead. She is seen sweating profusely as well. Some of the fans, out of worry for Sana have called out her husband. Some, however, have also come out in support of Anas saying that he is just taking her away from all the cameras and flashes.

Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad welcome their first child

Talking about Sana Khan's pregnancy, the actress' husband shared the same on the Iqra TV channel which is owned by Anas himself. Sana Khan was all smiles when revealing that they are expecting their first child. And on the same show, Sana and Anas also revealed that the bay is due in May end or in June.