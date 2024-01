The year 2023 has proved that nothing beats a well-crafted film that captures the stardom of a superstar in the right manner. We saw that in Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2, Animal, Jailer to name a few. After Chandu Champion, Kabir Khan is planning a movie Babbar Sher. It seems he has pitched the movie to Salman Khan. The two have delivered huge blockbusters like Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) and Ek Tha Tiger (2012) in the past. Fans feel that he is one of the best filmmakers for Salman Khan. BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel which brings you all the latest entertainment news and TV news updates every day.

Only and only Salman Khan for Kabir Khan's movie

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Kabir Khan feels only Salman Khan is tailor-made for the role. While people close to the maker are pitching other names, Kabir Khan is adamant that he will make Babbar Sher only with Salman Khan. It seems he met up with the superstar and more discussions will happen in the month of January. Salman Khan has liked the idea. The source told the portal, "The script is titled Babbar Sher and if Salman agrees to do the film, it will mark the 4th collaboration of Salman and Kabir after Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Tubelight."

Kabir Khan to finish Babbar Sher script soon

It seems Kabir Khan and Salman Khan met once in November and December to discuss the basic plot. Kabir Khan is planning to finish the complete script by January end. The source said that the final decision is expected in the next 45 days. Fans of the superstar are celebrating this news on social media.

Salman Khan is also doing The Bull with Karan Johar which is being directed by Vishnuvardhan. He might start work on Sooraj Barjatya's film in 2024 as well. It looks like he is on a roll when it comes to signing projects.