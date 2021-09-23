Irrfan Khan's demise last year left a huge void in the hearts of cinema lovers. His family keeps him alive sharing moments and anecdotes from his life. Now, his son Babil has shared a picture of Sutapa Sikdar and him and it will make you miss the actor. Irrfan Khan left us early last year after fighting neuroendocrine tumour for more than a year. He had developed an infection and could not fight it. The actor's last film was Angrezi Medium where he gave a wonderful performance. In the picture, we can see Sutapa check something on the phone while he is looking at her. Also Read - Irrfan Khan's son Babil reveals he inherited a lake from his dad; shares what he plans to do with the asset

Babil Khan dropped out of college to pursue his career in the movies. The young man however managed to get a degree from the University of Westminster. He shared the same on his social media handle. After the demise of his dad, he spent close to six months with his mom, Sutapa Sikdar. After that, he went back to London for his studies. This year, he took the Filmfare Award on behalf of his late father. The young man won everyone over.

Babil Khan is all set to step into Bollywood with a film starring Tripti Dimri. The movie is being made by Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Films and is titled Qala. All of us are eager for his debut in the industry. After all, he seems to be as creatively evolved as his dad.