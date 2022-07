Actress Prakruti Mishra recently took to her Instagram page and shared a heartfelt note on Sunday after a video of her getting assaulted in the streets of Bhubaneswar went viral on social media. Prakruti was allegedly assaulted by the wife of her co-star Babushaan Mohanty. She thought the two actors were having an affair. The video showed Prakruti being grabbed by a woman in her car and bystanders were seen filming videos while she was pleading for help. Prakruti managed to get out of the car as the woman chased after her. Also Read - Saumya Tandon, Abhishek Bajaj, Karan Suchak- Here are TV actors who are complete beach-bums

Ollywood actor Tanmay Mohanty aka Babushaan Mohanty broke his silence on the matter and released a video statement and said that he will not work with Prakruti or any other heroine. He said that he came to Chennai to participate in Utkal Divas celebrations and Prakurti was also invited to the event. He further added saying that Prakruti came to promote his film and that she was cast opposite him. In the video, he said “I was not aware that my family was going through disturbances. If my family has issues, I will not do that film with her (Prakruti). If required, I will not work with any heroines in the future.”

Trupti accused Prakruti of ruining her marital life and said "Our marital life was peaceful until Prakruti Mishra, daughter of Manmath Mishra, came into our lives and treated disturbances." Trupti alleged that Prakruti was in a relationship with Babushaan to get a boost in her career. She even alleged that the actress supplied alcohol and ganja to him. She even revealed that she tried getting her husband back and Prakruti threatened her and her husband and blackmailed them. She said that Prakruti also threatened them to commit suicide.

The case has been registered in Kharvel Nagar Police and has been registered a case under Sections 341, 294, 323, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code which has been filed by Prakruti Mishra’s mother Krushnapriya Mishra. For the uninitiated, Trupti accused the actress of creating disturbances in her marital life and also complained to the police station.

Prakruti wrote a heartfelt note about the assault on Instagram and captioned the post, "Every story has two sides. Unfortunately, we are living in such a society where people blame women before listening anything. Me and my co-star Babushaan were heading for Chennai to attend an event being organised by Utkal Association. During the period, Babushaan’s wife along with some goons started heckling the actor and assaulted me physically and mentally. Such behaviour shown by Babushaan’s wife is not acceptable to me.”

Prakruti participated in MTV’s reality show Ace Of Space 2. She even received the National Award for Hello Arsi.