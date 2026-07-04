Baby Do Die Do X review: Netizens call Huma Qureshi starrer 'Unapologetically Original'

Find out what people have been saying about Huma Qureshi's crime comedy with these Baby Do Die Do X reviews. Read ahead to see what fans loved most about this new movie.

Baby Do Die Do X review Netizens call Huma Qureshi starrer 'Unapologetically Original' (BookMyShow)

Baby Do Die Do X review: Actress Huma Qureshi is back on screen with her brand new movie, Baby Do Die Do. This film is an action movie, but its story doesn’t have your typical tall, muscular hero; instead, the star of this crime comedy is a deaf-and-mute hitwoman. Fans will get to see this movie headlined by Huma as she plays the lead role of Baby Karmarkar.

Huma Qureshi’s character Baby is a ruthless contract killer who doesn’t let her disability of being deaf-and-mute affect her life. She got into this messy world after a childhood tragedy forced her to become a cold-blooded contract killer. In this movie, we see her realise that she wants to leave this bloody world behind and live a normal life, only if it were easier said than done.

This movie was released in theatres on Friday, July 3, 2026, and fans have rushed to social media to talk about their review of the film. Let’s dive in to see the Baby Do Die Do X reviews here to find out what netizens are saying about this movie.

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Baby Do Die Do X reviews

Check out what people liked about this crime comedy with these Baby Do Die Do X reviews.

An X user said, “#BabyDoDieDo is bold, atmospheric, and unapologetically original. Director #NachiketSamant crafts a neo-noir crime drama that stands out for its unique protagonist, immersive world-building, and emotionally charged storytelling.”

The user continued praising Huma’s performance, saying, “Huma delivers a career-best performance, relying almost entirely on expressions, body language, and screen presence to bring Baby to life. She is magnetic in every frame. Other supporting cast provide excellent support, each adding depth and personality to the film's richly layered world.”

Baby Do Die Do Review ⭐⭐⭐⭐ #BabyDoDieDo is bold, atmospheric, and unapologetically original, director #NachiketSamant crafts a neo-noir crime drama that stands out for its unique protagonist, immersive world-building, and emotionally charged storytelling. The film… pic.twitter.com/HSWx3GM3Zo — Siddharth Mathur (@TheSidMathur) July 2, 2026

Another user said, “@humasqureshi is proving yet again why she's one of the most fearless performers in Indian cinema. ❤️?A brilliant performer and now backing #BabyDoDieDo as a producer too. Wishing you all the success, ma'am!”

@humasqureshi is proving yet again why she's one of the most fearless performers in Indian cinema. ❤️? A brilliant performer and now backing #BabyDoDieDo as a producer too. Wishing you all the success, ma'am! Can't wait to watch you in #Toxic. ✨#BabyDoDieDo #HumaQureshi pic.twitter.com/ouOfgxyexd — Shiv Kumar (@Shivu112005) July 4, 2026

Another X user praised the movie, saying, “#BabyDoDieDo is one of the best surprises of 2026. A slick and fast-paced revenge thriller where Huma Qureshi takes charge and absolutely nails it. Detailed review soon, but here’s congratulating @humasqureshi and team for terrific effort.”

#BabyDoDieDo is one of the best surprises of 2026. A slick and fast-paced revenge thriller where Huma Qureshi takes the charge and absolutely nails it. Detailed review soon but here’s congratulating @humasqureshi and team for terrific effort. Do watch! pic.twitter.com/BNDcAOL4OV — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) July 3, 2026

About Baby Do Die Do

Directed by Nachiket Samant, this movie follows the story of a contract killer, Baby Karmarkar. We see Baby’s story as a contract killer while she is also on the lookout for the men responsible for the death of her twin sister. This action crime comedy features a star-studded cast with actors like Sikandar Kher, Chunky Panday, Seema Pahwa, and Rachit Singh.

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